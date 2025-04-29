UAE Oil & Gas Upstream Market Report 2025-2030: Revenues To Grow From $9.77 Billion In 2025 To $12.6 Billion By 2030 At 5.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features Detailed Analysis of the Key Players in this Semi-Fragmented Market, Including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ExxonMobil Corporation, BP, Emirates National Oil Company Group, and TotalEnergies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil and gas upstream market is positioned for substantial growth, with market size projected to rise from USD 9.77 billion in 2025 to USD 12.59 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2% during this period.

Growing natural gas production, onshore exploration, and rising oil and gas investments are poised to drive market expansion in the UAE over the forecasted period.

The integration of smart technologies in LNG exploration is generating new opportunities, despite challenges posed by the diversification of power generation with renewable energy sources.

The UAE's oil and gas upstream market is semi-fragmented, featuring key players such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ExxonMobil Corporation, BP PLC, Emirates National Oil Company Group, and TotalEnergies SE.

UAE Oil & Gas Upstream Market Trends

Onshore Segment to Witness Significant Growth



The UAE is one of the world's tenth largest oil producers, housing around 96% of its 100 billion barrels of proven reserves in Abu Dhabi. It produces approximately 3.2 million barrels of petroleum and liquids daily.

With over 13.07% of the Middle East's oil production, the UAE produced 4.02 million barrels per day in 2022, holding 11.7% of the region's proven reserves as of 2020.

A noteworthy development in 2023 included China Petroleum Engineering and Construction (CPECC) securing an agreement with Adnoc Onshore to boost output from mature fields, following similar agreements earlier in the year. To counteract maturing fields, the UAE plans significant investments in field expansions and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques, promising robust growth.

Rising Oil & Gas Investments Driving Market Demand



The country's strategic focus is enhancing upstream asset profitability and oil resource development to cater to growing global demand. ADNOC, the largest offshore producer in the UAE, aims to fortify upstream crude production via new concessions.

In 2022, ADNOC announced a USD 150 billion capital investment over five years, aiming to achieve a 5 million barrels per day output by 2027, alongside injecting USD 48 billion into the economy through their In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The nation has embarked on expanding natural gas investments, with 58 billion cubic meters produced in 2022, up from 54.3 billion in 2017.

Adnoc Drilling, in February 2023, revealed plans to invest up to USD 2.5 billion over the next two years to expand its rig fleet.

Additionally, new tender processes for the Hail & Ghasha offshore development are underway, drawing significant domestic and international contractor interest. Such investment strategies are pivotal in reaping economic benefits from major projects, thus driving the UAE's oil and gas upstream market growth.

7.1 Increasing Demand for LNG

