AI/AR Glasses Industry Research Report 2025: AI Smart Glasses Surge - Over 30 Models Released In One Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report delves into developments in AI smart glasses, evaluating product R&D and ecosystems of key global and domestic manufacturers. The report reviews over 30 AI glasses models released in the past year, highlighting advanced AR displays and lightweight designs. It identifies diverse strategies in integrating foundation models, from independent R&D to third-party access. Tech advances promise expansive growth, predicting global sales to reach 90 million pairs by 2030.

The 'AI/AR Glasses Industry Research Report, 2025' offers an in-depth exploration of AI smart glasses, highlighting product R&D and the ecological layout of leading manufacturers globally. The report meticulously reviews OEM-related eco-chain enterprises in the AI glasses sector and examines prominent AI glasses introduced between 2024 and 2025, showcasing technical highlights and multiple functional characteristics.

Surge in AI Smart Glasses Releases

Over the past year, more than 30 new AI smart glasses were launched, driven by events like CES2025. In 2024, global sales hit approximately 1.52 million pairs, with Chinese brands accounting for about 3% or 50,000 pairs. By 2030, sales are projected to reach 90 million pairs, marking significant growth potential in consumer electronics. Technologically, AR display functions are increasingly integrated into AI glasses, enhancing virtual and real-world interaction, thereby expanding application scenarios.

Weight varies significantly from 25g to 99g, with most products between 31g and 70g, indicating advancements in hardware integration.

Technical Diversification in AI Glasses Models

AI glasses are deeply connected with foundation models, employing strategies like:



Independent R&D: Manufacturers develop foundation models independently to maintain technology autonomy.

Third-Party Services: External models are integrated via API or SDK for quick function deployment, with options for deep customization or a multi-model ecosystem. Hybrid Models: Balancing technology control and commercialization by developing key-specific models and accessing others for rapid deployment.

These strategies optimize performance, power consumption, and deployment efficiency through various integration methodologies.

Evolution of AI Smart Glasses Ecosystem

AI glasses, following an 'all-in-one integration' approach, merge core components like speakers, cameras, and AR displays. They combine features of diverse devices including myopia glasses, smart speakers, and sports cameras, providing comprehensive audio-visual and information interaction experiences.

Kanaan Technology launched the KANAAN-K1 AI smart glasses with voice assistant 'Xiaonan' on December 31, 2024, enabling seamless smart home connectivity and functionality via voice commands, enhancing user convenience.

Vehicle Application Prospects for AI Glasses

DreamSmart's AR+AI smart glasses, featuring Flyme AI OS and Flyme Link technology, facilitate seamless connectivity across various devices, offering an uninterrupted intelligent experience. AI glasses technology is progressively advancing, with established standardized systems and interconnectivity broadening their automotive applications.

AI glasses outclass AR-HUD in virtual display size, interaction capabilities, and upgradability. Additionally, they enhance 'computing power' in smart cockpits, which is increasingly pertinent as foundation models evolve, fulfilling the demand for higher onboard computing capacities that are challenging to upgrade internally.



