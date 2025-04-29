Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Webcast
The conference call and webcast will be available via:
Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page, or accessible directly here
Conference Call: 800-715-9871 (Toll Free) or (646) 307-1963 (Toll) with participant passcode 1977478
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Benson
Head of Investor Relations
+1 801-438-1036
