Sequel Med Tech And Senseonics Integrate Technologies To Create First Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System With One-Year Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) twiistTM expands compatibility offerings to become the first AID system compatible with Senseonics Eversense® 365 one-year CGM system

twiist with Eversense 365 launch expected in Q3

MANCHESTER, N.H. and GERMANTOWN, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequel Med Tech, LLC, a company developing state-of-the-art insulin delivery technologies, and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable CGM systems for people with diabetes, today announced their commercial development agreement to integrate Sequel's twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System powered by Tidepool with Senseonics' Eversense 365 CGM. Through this collaboration, the twiistTM AID System will become the first AID system compatible with the Senseonics Eversense 365, the world's first and only one-year CGM system, offering people with type 1 diabetes a new level of flexibility and personalization in their diabetes management.

The agreement between Sequel and Senseonics will provide individuals with type 1 diabetes the option of a one-year CGM that integrates with the twiist AID System. The integrated system aims to enhance diabetes management by offering people with diabetes more tools to manage care, which may lead to improved glucose control, increase convenience, and provide greater flexibility.

“Sequel is committed to investing in innovations that empower people with diabetes with options in how they manage their diabetes,” said Sequel CEO and Co-Founder Alan Lotvin, M.D.“By partnering with Senseonics, a company pioneering long-duration CGM, we aim to deliver the flexibility people want to personalize their diabetes management on their terms.”

“This collaboration with Sequel marks a significant step forward in transforming diabetes care,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics.“People with diabetes who choose the convenience and ease of our one-year CGM sensor have been waiting for a compatible AID system to enhance their diabetes management. The synergy of Eversense and twiist will provide people with diabetes our most recent innovations in advanced pump, algorithm, and sensor technologies to simplify diabetes management, providing users with an AID solution that unlocks the full experience of our year-long CGM technology.”

Sequel remains committed to advancing diabetes technology and expanding partnerships to give people with diabetes more choice and flexibility in how they manage their diabetes. People living with type 1 diabetes who choose to use twiist will have the flexibility to select from two compatible CGM partners, the Senseonics Eversense 365 and Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, to best suit their individual needs for managing diabetes.

In September 2024, Eversense 365 received FDA clearance as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for people with diabetes, paving the way for its use within an automated insulin delivery (AID) system. United by a shared commitment to simplifying diabetes management and improving quality of life, Senseonics and Sequel have begun work to integrate Senseonics' newest generation one year sensor, Eversense 365, with twiist, Sequel's state-of-the-art AID system. This expanded CGM compatibility between Eversense and twiist will mark a significant advancement-offering greater personalization, more choice, and the potential for improved outcomes for people living with diabetes. The integration is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.

About twiist

The twiist AID System is the first insulin delivery system that directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with every micro-dose. Cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, the twiist AID System offers the capability and flexibility to address each person's individual dosing needs. The twiist Loop algorithm, based on the diabetes community-driven Tidepool Loop, allows the system to automatically adjust basal insulin delivery based on real-time sensor readings and predicted glucose levels. For more information about twiist, set to be commercially available in Q2 2025, please visit .

About Sequel Med Tech

Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Sequel Med Tech, LLC is developing the next generation of transformative drug-delivery advancements. Sequel's approach is to look at disease management holistically to advance systems that make living with disease simpler and easier for all. Its FDA-cleared innovation, the twiist® Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, integrates novel technologies to reimagine insulin delivery and sets a new standard for drug delivery. Co-founded by visionary Dean Kamen, serial entrepreneur Pablo Legorreta, seasoned medical device executive Bill Doyle and healthcare visionary Alan Lotvin, MD. Sequel is bringing the latest developments in science and technology to help drive more accessible drug delivery. For more information, visit sequelmedtech.com and .

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and brought to patients by Ascensia Diabetes Care, a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523). As the only implantable CGM available, it offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision-making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 13 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see .

A media kit for Eversense 365, including images, logos and further information, can be accessed at .

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the expectations regarding potential impact on people with diabetes' and providers' experience, benefits and outcomes, statements regarding the results, success and timeline for completion of the integration, and other statements containing the words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“projects,”“will,”“planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the new product launch and ongoing commercialization of Eversense 365, uncertainties inherent in the coordination with third parties and new partners, uncertainties inherent in the development of new technologies, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties in prescriber and patient decisions and responses to new technology or initiatives, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC under the heading“Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Sequel Media Contact

Greta Gustafson

Highwire PR

...

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

...