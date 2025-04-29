New Music Alert Seraquil Dick From Robert Walliser (Rob Goddi) And Patrick Papillion (Pap Ashia)

Seraquil Dick from Robert Walliser (Rob Goddi) and Patrick Papillion (Pap Ashia)

The Cornerstone

Track Title: Seraquil Dick Genre: Hip-Hop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: AUMEV2554643

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Despite his proximity to success, Rob Goddi has battled many personal demons, grappling with drug addiction and the fast-paced lifestyle of the music industry. His journey took a pivotal role upon his return to the East Coast in 2017, where he finally resolved to confront his challenges head-on and pursue a new path centered on music production and engineering.Rob's Path to Musical ExpressionWith a newfound sense of purpose, Rob set his sights on becoming a super producer, channeling his passion for music into honing his craft. Armed with a lifetime of experience and unwavering determination, he embarked on a journey of self-discovery and creative expression, determined to make his mark on the music world.A Pinnacle of Musical EvolutionRob's artistic journey culminates in the revelations of his unreleased albums, a testament to his dedication to perfection and musical integrity. With plans to refine and release his extensive catalog of tracks, Rob aims to share his unique and masterful sound with the world, touching the hearts of listeners with his authentic storytelling and emotive melodies.Pap Ashia is a diverse artist hailing from the Lake Charles area in Louisiana. He aims to take the world by storm with his multi-genre craft and leave a legacy behind him.@robgoddiContact Robert Walliser at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

