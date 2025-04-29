Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets Civil Aviation Minister To Push Major Air Connectivity Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss the development of aviation infrastructure in the state, with a focus on improving air connectivity and promoting tourism.

During the talks with the Union Minister, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Uttarakhand government has transferred 524.78 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport. The runway will be extended from 1,372 metres to 3,000 metres to accommodate larger aircraft and improve flight operations. A master plan for the development of Pantnagar Airport has already been prepared by AAI. The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to expedite the implementation of this project.

He also requested the expansion of Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and the extension of night operations until midnight, which would allow more passengers to benefit from improved flight schedules.

Dhami also pushed for the commencement of regular flights under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) from Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. If this project comes to fruition, it will boost air connectivity in the state significantly.

Dhami also proposed introducing air services from Pithoragarh to Dharchula and Munsyari. This proposal is aimed at enhancing accessibility for residents of this remote region. The focus was also on enhancing support for night-time operations at Naini Saini Airport. The CM suggested extending the airport's watch hours.

Recognising Pithoragarh's strategic location near the borders of Tibet (China) and Nepal, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of robust air connectivity for both public convenience and national security.

Moreover, CM Dhami further proposed the opening of "House of Himalayas" stalls at Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Pantnagar airports to promote local products and crafts. He also advocated for direct air routes from Dehradun to Haldwani, Pantnagar, and Nagpur, along with the introduction of international flights from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

Finally, the Uttarakhand CM requested that the Union Ministry initiate operations at the airstrips in Chinyalisour and Gauchar following inspections to assess their readiness.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu assured positive and prompt action on all the proposals presented by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami.