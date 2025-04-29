EDEN Raises $3.7M To Transform Home Services With Instant Quotes And Data-Driven Sales

Platform arms home–service contractors with transparent pricing and data–rich insights.

SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN , a pioneering digital sales enablement platform in the home services industry, announced a $3.7 million funding round led by Climacti , alongside other investors including Better Venture and C2 Venture . EDEN is building the next-generation sales funnel for the $400 billion U.S. home–services market-enabling contractors to turn every sale into the perfect sale using instant pricing and a wealth of home-specific data.

"Since our inception in 2021, EDEN has been laser-focused on creating a win-win for contractors and homeowners, starting with a simple online purchase experience that doubles close rates," said Ben Phillips, co-founder and CEO of EDEN. "We've been seeing lots of interest in the field and we're really excited to build on that with this raise."

The EDEN Instant Quote uses a proprietary U.S. building–stock database to pinpoint the unique fingerprint of each home, producing precise load calculations, tailored equipment matches, instant pricing and rebate breakdowns-giving contractors a seamless, high-trust way to close more jobs.

"What separates EDEN is its accuracy and depth of information," said Jeremy Kliemann, President of Kliemann Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning in Tacoma, WA. "It's one of the highest conversion rates on any of our lead sources."

Since its official launch in 2024, EDEN Instant Quote has helped contractors sell over $9 million in equipment installation sales.

"Today's HVAC and home services landscape is changing at a rapid pace, but the way those systems are sold has barely changed since the invention of A/C," said Josh Felser, co-founder and managing partner of Climactic. "EDEN helps the industry leapfrog in the same way we've seen real estate and car sales advance in recent years. By making it easier for contractors to offer energy-efficient solutions, EDEN is creating more sustainable homes and a healthier planet. We see a massive opportunity for EDEN to become the customer conversion funnel of record for all home contractors -big and small."

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors across the home services industry with innovative technology that helps them grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement platform that enables contractors to streamline their sales, increase close rates, and promote high-efficiency systems. EDEN supports both contractor success and sustainability, benefiting homeowners and the environment alike. For more information, visit .

