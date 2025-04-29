Nabsys Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Quality And Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores Nabsys' ability to consistently deliver products and services that meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements. With this milestone, Nabsys furthers its commitment to providing high-quality solutions that advance innovation and precision in genomic analysis.

"This certification reflects our team's unwavering commitment to implementing and upholding a rigorous quality management system," said Richard Lussier, Chief Operating Officer at Nabsys. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 status showcases our dedication to excellence and reinforces our customers' trust in us to deliver cutting-edge, reliable electronic genome mapping solutions."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process evaluates an organization's compliance with established standards set by the International Organization for Standardization in leadership, process efficiency, customer focus, risk management, and continuous improvement. By aligning with this globally recognized standard, Nabsys ensures that its practices remain exemplary and that its products enhance the capabilities of researchers and scientists worldwide.

Nabsys' certification comes as the company continues to innovate in the genome mapping technology space, providing tools that enable unprecedented precision and cost-effectiveness in genomic analysis.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

The Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis. For more information, visit Information

