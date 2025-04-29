CEO Announcement: Peter Cannone Joins Newforma

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Peter's appointment signals a bold new direction for Newforma," said Kevin Murray, Interim CEO. "We're full-speed ahead on growth, and Peter's experience scaling cloud companies will help us meet the AECO industry's challenges head-on-whether it's labor shortages, rising costs, or increasingly complex projects. With him at the helm, we'll expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the industry."

Newforma is already powering over 16 million projects globally, enabling teams to manage massive amounts of project data, reduce rework by up to 40%, and improve construction efficiency by as much as 30%. Cannone will build on this momentum to scale Newforma's SaaS platform and deliver even greater value.

Peter Cannone added: "There's a massive opportunity ahead. Construction teams are drowning in data-terabytes of it, growing every day-but much of it is fragmented, unused, or trapped in software silos. Newforma solves that by connecting people with the right information when it matters most. I'm excited to lead Newforma into this next chapter and empower our clients to navigate change, unlock insights, and drive smarter project outcomes."

Cannone's leadership will drive Newforma's mission to empower complete design and construction teams with innovative solutions that transform how they manage data and deliver projects. His vision will shape the future of AECO workflows at a time when efficiency and collaboration are more critical than ever.

About Newforma

Newforma is a leader in Project and Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions-available both on-premise and cloud-hosted-facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users in 1,500 firms, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma .

