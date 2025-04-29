MOK Advisors Expands Into Restaurant And QSR M&A, Led By Industry Veteran Tony Petrunin

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOK Advisors announces its strategic expansion into restaurant and quick-service restaurant (QSR) mergers and acquisitions, leveraging the firm's established expertise in multi-unit and franchisor transactions.

This strategic move is led by Tony Petrunin, managing director at MOK Advisors, who brings specialized experience in the QSR sector through his work with several of the world's top 15 QSR brands. Throughout his career, Petrunin has advised on transactions exceeding $1 billion in total value, representing franchisors, franchisees, and consumer-facing businesses across the spectrum. His particular focus on deals involving institutional investors - including private equity firms, family offices, and strategic consolidators - strengthens MOK's service capabilities.

Prior to MOK Advisors, Petrunin served in corporate development at Yum! Brands, where he helped architect the Telepizza partnership that integrated over 2,500 units into the Pizza Hut system, creating the world's largest publicly traded master franchisee. His responsibilities also included supporting Yum!'s global refranchising initiatives and contributing to long-term development planning across the company's brand portfolio.

"MOK has always been deeply rooted in franchise-driven & multi-unit businesses," says Michael O'Koomian, managing director & founder at MOK Advisors. "Tony has been instrumental in leading high-impact deals across business services, MedSpa, car wash, fitness, and family entertainment sectors. His extensive QSR background makes this expansion a natural progression for our firm."

With this entry into the restaurant and QSR space, MOK Advisors extends its high-touch approach to one of the market's most dynamic sectors, providing customized M&A solutions that address the specific needs of franchisors, franchisees, and investors.

About MOK Advisors

MOK Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm specializing in consumer-facing industries with particular expertise in multi-unit, consumer services, franchise and non-franchise businesses. The firm has a strong track record of successful transactions across diverse sectors including fitness & health, car washes & related sectors, medical spa & beauty services, amusement & recreation, business services, restaurants, home & consumer services, and professional services. Companies throughout many business verticals with EBITDA ranging from $3M-$30M have already benefitted from MOK's ability to efficiently guide deals of various scales to conclusion. MOK has completed over $1.2 billion in enterprise value over the past 7 years.

Media Contact:

[email protected]



LinkedIn

SOURCE MOK Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED