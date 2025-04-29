Gautam Ijoor Announced As An EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Ijoor along with 36 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value. "In the IT and security industries, we pursue processes of continuous improvement, and I consider that a mantra for my life's work. I am so proud to be a part of the entrepreneurial community and to continue to both learn and mentor fellow businesspeople to the benefit of all," said Mr. Ijoor. "We know that supporting business and investing in technologies that serve our government and build the next generation of innovators and thinkers is essential to the nation's continued leadership and security. Alpha Omega's mission is to impact how we serve the U.S. and its citizens, collaborating with agencies that affect people's daily lives, from ensuring American food security and legal immigration, to combatting public health challenges."

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The Mid-Atlantic program celebrates entrepreneurs from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 18 during a special celebration in Washington, DC, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading entrepreneurs.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of National Security, Federal Financial, Space and Science, and Healthcare missions. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering on our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

