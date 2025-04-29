Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With Flavorful Deals From 7-Eleven, Inc. And Laredo Taco Company®

In honor of the holiday, the 7NOW Delivery app is bringing the feast straight to customers' doorsteps. Get 50% off Laredo Taco Company orders of $20 or more – perfect for feeding a hungry crew or just a party of one.

"Cinco de Mayo is a time to come together around delicious food and shared traditions," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "At Laredo Taco Company locations and across our 7-Eleven family of brands, we're dedicated to bringing customers the bold tastes they love, plus deals that make it easy to join in on the festivities."

Keep the celebration going at 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores by raising a toast with friends and family. 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can enjoy $3 off select large packs of a variety of Mexican beers such as Modelo, Corona and Dos Equis.*** From food to drinks, 7-Eleven has everything to make this Cinco de Mayo memorable.

* Valid on 5/5/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 5/6/25-5/10/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid on 5/5/25 on select large packs in participating stores and where legal.©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

