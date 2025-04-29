Mill Creek Announces Move-Ins Underway At Modera H Street

Luxury Community Adds 325 Rental Homes to Eclectic Washington, D.C., Corridor

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that move-ins are underway at Modera H Street , a contemporary community located on the east end of the vibrant H Street Corridor in the nation's capital.

Modera H Street, which features 325 homes, is situated amidst some of the city's trendiest nightlife, dining and entertainment options and offers unimpeded views of Downtown Washington, D.C., and the Capitol. The midrise community also sits adjacent to the DC Streetcar, an above-ground trolley system that travels along the H Street Corridor and ensures residents have vehicle-free connectivity to many nearby attractions.

"The H Street corridor is among the most compelling areas within D.C., and we're excited to be part of this truly unique neighborhood," said Peter Braunohler , managing director of development in the Mid-Atlantic for Mill Creek. "We are proud to offer a best-in-class product and to officially welcome our first residents to the community."

Located at 1700 H Street NE, Modera H Street sits adjacent to ALDI and Safeway and within approximately one mile from four other major grocers, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Giant. The community is also surrounded by many of the city's key employment centers in both the public and private sectors, including tech and media companies, law firms, financial institutions and the federal government. Additionally, the community is less than 1.5 miles from Union Station, D.C.'s major metro station and transportation hub, which provides connectivity to the greater metropolitan area.

Modera H Street is built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Silver certification, and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts and penthouses available. Community amenities include a rooftop lounge with sweeping views of downtown D.C. and the Capitol, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, grilling area, landscaped courtyard, resident clubhouse with bar area and lounge seating, hotel-inspired lobby, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center with climbing wall, yoga/Pilates studio and fitness on-demand. The community also offers ample common areas, controlled-access garage parking, EV-charging stations, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Home interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, oversized bedrooms with large closets, in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets, keyless entry, smart thermostats and designer bathrooms with frameless glass showers. Select homes include movable kitchen islands, private patios and dual-entrance bathrooms with pass-through closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED