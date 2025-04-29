LGI Homes, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,600
|$
|53,197
|Accounts receivable
|21,725
|28,717
|Real estate inventory
|3,553,143
|3,387,853
|Pre-acquisition costs and deposits
|32,035
|36,049
|Property and equipment, net
|67,455
|57,038
|Other assets
|136,529
|174,391
|Deferred tax assets, net
|8,154
|9,271
|Goodwill
|12,018
|12,018
|Total assets
|$
|3,888,659
|$
|3,758,534
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|51,862
|$
|33,271
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|169,674
|207,317
|Notes payable
|1,624,597
|1,480,718
|Total liabilities
|1,846,133
|1,721,306
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,693,526 shares issued and 23,404,502 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|277
|276
|Additional paid-in capital
|341,515
|337,161
|Retained earnings
|2,089,781
|2,085,787
|Treasury stock, at cost, 4,289,024 shares as of March 31, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024
|(389,047
|)
|(385,996
|)
|Total equity
|2,042,526
|2,037,228
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,888,659
|$
|3,758,534
| LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Home sales revenues
|$
|351,420
|$
|390,851
|Cost of sales
|277,707
|299,450
|Selling expenses
|42,342
|41,128
|General and administrative
|31,202
|31,540
|Operating income
|169
|18,733
|Other income, net
|(5,555
|)
|(4,361
|)
|Net income before income taxes
|5,724
|23,094
|Income tax provision
|1,730
|6,041
|Net income
|$
|3,994
|$
|17,053
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.72
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.72
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|23,396,470
|23,578,576
|Diluted
|23,466,746
|23,675,353
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company's operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company's performance.
The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Home sales revenues
|$
|351,420
|$
|390,851
|Cost of sales
|277,707
|299,450
|Gross margin
|73,713
|91,401
|Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales
|8,267
|6,601
|Purchase accounting adjustments (1)
|809
|803
|Adjusted gross margin
|$
|82,789
|$
|98,805
|Gross margin % (2)
|21.0
|%
|23.4
|%
|Adjusted gross margin % (2)
|23.6
|%
|25.3
|%
|(1)
|Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
|(2)
|Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment
(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|As of March 31, 2025
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
| Average
Monthly
Absorption Rate
|Community Count at End of Period
|Central
|$
|101,146
|330
|$
|306,503
|51.0
|2.2
|50
|Southeast
|101,682
|312
|325,904
|29.3
|3.5
|30
|Northwest
|34,237
|65
|526,723
|16.7
|1.3
|16
|West
|66,956
|159
|421,107
|25.7
|2.1
|25
|Florida
|47,399
|130
|364,608
|25.3
|1.7
|25
|Total
|$
|351,420
|996
|$
|352,831
|148.0
|2.2
|146
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|As of March 31, 2024
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
| Average Monthly
Absorption Rate
|Community Count at End of Period
|Central
|$
|103,736
|319
|$
|325,191
|41.7
|2.5
|43
|Southeast
|116,445
|355
|328,014
|26.7
|4.4
|27
|Northwest
|36,067
|62
|581,726
|12.0
|1.7
|14
|West
|73,079
|179
|408,263
|17.0
|3.5
|17
|Florida
|61,524
|168
|366,214
|19.3
|2.9
|19
|Total
|$
|390,851
|1,083
|$
|360,897
|116.7
|3.1
|120
Owned and Controlled Lots
The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and (ii) the Company's owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of March 31, 2025.
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025
|As of March 31, 2025
|Reportable Segment
|Home Closings
|Owned (1)
|Controlled
|Total
|Central
|330
|19,948
|1,425
|21,373
|Southeast
|312
|14,097
|4,173
|18,270
|Northwest
|65
|5,162
|2,549
|7,711
|West
|159
|9,197
|4,250
|13,447
|Florida
|130
|5,357
|1,634
|6,991
|Total
|996
|53,761
|14,031
|67,792
|(1)
|Of the 53,761 owned lots as of March 31, 2025, 37,064 were raw/under development lots and 16,697 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,702 completed homes, including information centers, and 1,522 homes in progress.
Backlog Data
As of the dates set forth below, the Company's net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):
| Backlog Data
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025 (4)
|2024 (5)
|Net orders (1)
|1,437
|1,828
|Cancellation rate (2)
|16.3
|%
|16.8
|%
|Ending backlog – homes (3)
|1,040
|1,335
|Ending backlog – value (3)
|$
|406,166
|$
|519,507
|(1)
|Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.
|(2)
|Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.
|(3)
|Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.
|(4)
|As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 253 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
|(5)
|As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 178 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
CONTACT: Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
