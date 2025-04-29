Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‐lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health's business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.
Schedule 1
| OPTION CARE HEALTH , INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|171,372
|$
|412,565
|Accounts receivable, net
|476,649
|409,733
|Inventories
|369,034
|388,131
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|82,320
|112,198
|Total current assets
|1,099,375
|1,322,627
|NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|131,264
|127,367
|Intangible assets, net
|24,427
|16,993
|Referral sources, net
|312,586
|284,017
|Goodwill
|1,605,930
|1,540,246
|Other noncurrent assets
|134,931
|130,493
|Total noncurrent assets
|2,209,138
|2,099,116
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,308,513
|$
|3,421,743
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|528,848
|$
|610,779
|Other current liabilities
|184,816
|169,367
|Total current liabilities
|713,664
|780,146
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion
|1,104,160
|1,104,641
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|139,855
|132,718
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|1,244,015
|1,237,359
|Total liabilities
|1,957,679
|2,017,505
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,350,834
|1,404,238
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|3,308,513
|$
|3,421,743
Schedule 2
| OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|NET REVENUE
|$
|1,332,972
|$
|1,146,052
|COST OF REVENUE
|1,069,920
|907,552
|GROSS PROFIT
|263,052
|238,500
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|168,118
|154,742
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,746
|14,728
|Total operating expenses
|183,864
|169,470
|OPERATING INCOME
|79,188
|69,030
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest expense, net
|(13,231
|)
|(13,202
|)
|Other, net
|(2,401
|)
|1,127
|Total other expense
|(15,632
|)
|(12,075
|)
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|63,556
|56,955
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|16,814
|12,164
|NET INCOME
|$
|46,742
|$
|44,791
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|165,460
|173,928
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|166,804
|175,624
Schedule 3
| OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|46,742
|$
|44,791
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operations:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|16,373
|15,305
|Other non-cash adjustments
|17,642
|21,097
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(56,788
|)
|(195,992
|)
|Inventories
|21,790
|32,056
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|28,444
|4,878
|Accounts payable
|(88,101
|)
|59,223
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|(14,458
|)
|(49,884
|)
|Other
|21,142
|(258
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,214
|)
|(68,784
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(9,371
|)
|(5,820
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(117,322
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(126,693
|)
|(5,820
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of company stock, and related excise taxes
|(100,222
|)
|(40,050
|)
|Other financing cash flows
|(7,064
|)
|(9,682
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(107,286
|)
|(49,732
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(241,193
|)
|(124,336
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|412,565
|343,849
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|171,372
|$
|219,513
Schedule 4
| OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|46,742
|$
|44,791
|Interest expense, net
|13,231
|13,202
|Income tax expense
|16,814
|12,164
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|16,373
|15,305
|EBITDA
|93,160
|85,462
|EBITDA adjustments
|Stock-based incentive compensation expense
|8,801
|9,605
|Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other
|9,806
|3,223
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|111,767
|$
|98,290
|Net income
|$
|46,742
|$
|44,791
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|9,097
|8,609
|Stock-based incentive compensation expense
|8,801
|9,605
|Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other
|9,806
|3,223
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|27,704
|21,437
|Tax adjustments (1)
|(7,342
|)
|(4,588
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|67,104
|$
|61,640
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|166,804
|175,624
(1) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate
