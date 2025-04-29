WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 13, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment,” or“the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, today announced that it plans to report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 13, 2025. Following the release, the Company's management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for up to one year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the Company's content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment's IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world's leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

