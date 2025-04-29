Proppants Market Trends And Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Evolving Fracking Tech And Rising Shale Gas Ops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Shift Towards Ceramic Proppants Presents New Opportunities. Oversupply Issues and COVID-19 Impacts Led OPEC+ to Reduce Output.

The global proppants market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of less than 5% during the forecast period, amidst dynamic changes in the oil and gas industry. Proppants, such as frac sand, resin-coated, and ceramic proppants, primarily serve the oil and gas wells sector. A dip in demand due to oversupply issues and COVID-19 impacts led OPEC+ to reduce output, affecting proppant demand.

Key Highlights



Advancements in fracking technology and a boost in shale gas production are expected to elevate market demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects a doubling of shale natural gas and oil production by 2040.

Despite potential growth, environmental concerns and rigorous regulations pose challenges to market expansion.

North America leads in global proppant consumption, with the United States at the forefront. The market shift towards ceramic proppants presents new opportunities.

Frac Sand Segment Dominance



Frac sand is the most popular proppant for hydraulic fracturing. Its purity, roundness, and cost-effectiveness drive its widespread use-approximately 83% of total proppant usage.

Canada's shale gas production trajectory indicates a climb to 30% of the country's overall natural gas production by 2040.

Global oil production witnessed a significant increment, with three-quarters tied to OPEC+ contributions.

ADNOC's substantial investments highlight the region's commitment to drilling expansion and crude capacity enhancement.

Shell Australia and SGH Energy proceed with the Crux natural gas project, set to augment the Prelude FLNG supply by 2027.

China's shale evolution aims for over 40% of its natural gas output by 2040, rivalling the United States in production. The demand for frac sand is projected to escalate as hydraulic fracturing activities multiply.

North America Market Leadership



The United States spearheads in unconventional crude oil exploration, significantly leveraging hydraulic fracturing.

Hydraulically fractured wells dominate new drilling endeavors, contributing majorly to the nation's natural gas and crude oil output.

US crude oil production aims for record highs, with substantial contributions from shale activities.

Pipeline infrastructures expand, with numerous projects underway to boost capacity and connectivity.

Mexico's substantial role adds to North America's vibrant oil production landscape, supported by increasing contributions from private entities.

Exxon's significant investment in Guyana marks the company's extended reach into Latin America, fostering growth prospects. Yet, environmental objections and evolving US political policies could moderately restrain market growth.

