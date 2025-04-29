China Energy Drinks Market Growth Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 | China's Energy Drink Market To Hit $20.79 Billion By 2033 Driven By Urbanization And Health Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$20.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|China
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. China Energy Drinks Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 by Type
6.2 by Distribution Channel
6.3 by Packaging Type
7. Type
7.1 Energy drink
7.2 Energy shots
7.3 Energy mixers
8. Distribution Channel
8.1 Hypermarket, Supermarket, mass merchandisers
8.2 Convenience stores
8.3 Food service outlets
8.4 Online
8.5 Others
9. Packaging Type
9.1 PET
9.2 Glass bottles
9.3 Cans
9.4 Cartons
9.5 Others
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Key Players Analysis
- Red Bull Monster beverage corporation Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Company Dali food group co ltd. Coca cola Pepsico Southland Trade Company Ltd. Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment