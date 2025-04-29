Nerds On Site Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth In Q3 2025

NERDS ON SITE INC (CSE:NERD)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD, OTC: NOSUF), a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services for small and medium-sized enterprises, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended February 28, 2025. The Company continues to make significant strides toward its goal of driving technological security, productivity, and profitability for businesses across Canada and the United States.

Q3 2025 Highlights

.Revenue: Total revenue for the three-month period ended February 28, 2025, increased by 9% to $3,004,549, compared to $2,757,142 for the same period last year. For the nine-month period, revenue grew by 6% to $8,518,383, up from $8,007,560 in the prior year. The growth was driven by an increase in recurring revenue from business customers in Canada, which rose by 4% year-over-year.

.Gross Profit: Gross profit for Q3 2025 was $694,632, reflecting a gross margin of 23%, consistent with the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended February 28, 2025, gross profit totaled $2,158,598, with a margin of 25%.

.Operating Expenses: Operating expenses increased by 14% year-over-year for Q3, totaling $904,871. The increase was primarily due to higher payroll and administrative costs associated with the launch of NOS Technical Services, Inc., which is now operating as part of the Company's expanded service offerings.

.Net Loss: The Company recorded a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $198,156 for Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $167,060 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in the net loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Year-to-Date Financial Performance

For the nine-month period ended February 28, 2025, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $559,211, compared to a loss of $400,508 for the same period in the previous year. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses related to the expansion of the business.

Strategic Initiatives

During Q3 2025, Nerds On Site continued to execute its growth strategy by expanding its service offerings and investing in its infrastructure. Key strategic initiatives included:

.Launch of Nerds On Line: A new remote support service tailored for home and small office clients, providing affordable and convenient IT support at a flat rate of $39/month for up to two devices. ( NerdsOnLine )

.Launch of NOS Technical Services Inc.: A division focused on IT placement services, catering to the increasing demand for IT talent across various sectors. ( NOStechnicalServices )

.Private LLM AI Development and Modeling for SMEs: As part of its cybersecurity and productivity offerings, the Company is investing in the development and modeling of private Large Language Models (LLMs) tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This initiative aims to provide enhanced AI-driven solutions for cybersecurity, operational efficiency, and business productivity, helping SMEs leverage cutting-edge AI technology in a secure and private environment.

Geographical Revenue Breakdown

For the nine months ended February 28, 2025, the Company's revenue comprises 90% sales in Canada and 10% sales within the USA. This marks a slight shift from the previous year, where for the same period, 94% of the revenue was from Canada and 6% from the USA.

Charlie Regan, CEO and Director of Nerds On Site, commented:

“Our strong revenue growth underscores the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives, notably the successful launch of NOS Technical Services and Nerds On Line, as well as our ongoing investments in private AI modeling tailored for SMEs. These steps position us ideally to capitalize on the increasing demand for cybersecurity and managed IT services, empowering our +12,000 Clients with secure, innovative solutions that enhance productivity and profitability. As we look forward, we remain committed to driving continued growth while ensuring technological security remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

Outlook

Nerds On Site remains optimistic about its growth prospects, especially in the cybersecurity and managed IT services sectors. The Company is poised to capitalize on the evolving hybrid workplace, providing secure and productive environments for businesses. With strong customer retention rates and a growing client base in both Canada and the USA, the Company is confident in its ability to achieve continued growth in the coming quarters.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc. is a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada and the USA. With a network of skilled technicians, the Company offers on-site and remote support for a wide range of IT needs, including network management, hardware/software provisioning, and cybersecurity services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future growth, market expansion, and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

