SENTRIQS Adds Cybersecurity Industry Veteran To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SENTRIQS , a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions, today announced that Gregory Wessel, CTO of the Technology Advancement Center (TAC) and former Senior Executive at the National Security Agency (NSA ), has joined SENTRIQS' Board of Directors. Mr. Wessel's robust expertise in computer network operations will guide the company in helping governments and corporations navigate the emerging threat landscape being driving by AI and quantum computing.During his nearly four decades of military and intelligence service, Wessel held various Technical Executive leadership positions related to cybersecurity and computer networking operations. This work included testing and assessing computer networking defense, computer networking exploit and computer networking attack methodologies. His work included briefing several senior government executives on a variety of highly sensitive cyber initiatives.Following his departure from Government service, Wessel served in a senior leadership role at several companies, including Bay Microsystems, Nehemiah Security, and Triumfant, Inc. In addition to his current role at TAC, Wessel serves as a Senior Technical Consultant and Advisor in cybersecurity, cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for many companies.“Greg is a highly accomplished cybersecurity and AI professional with demonstrated success across a wide array of advanced technologies,” said Norman Willox, Executive Chairman for SENTRIQS.“His deep understanding of the security requirements for commercial, military and government organizations will be invaluable in steering the company's strategic initiatives in both the public and private sectors.”About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions that help organizations protect their critical information from cyberattacks. The company's solutions are based on the latest security protocols, and are designed to be easy to deploy and manage across modern mobility-centric workforces.

