Boon-Chapman And Vori Health Partner To Revolutionize Musculoskeletal Care

Boon-Chapman is teaming up with Vori Health

- Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-ChapmanAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, is pleased to announce a transformative partnership with Vori Health, a nationwide physician-led musculoskeletal care solution. Together, the two organizations are delivering immediate, personalized access to high-quality care for Boon-Chapman members living with musculoskeletal conditions.Musculoskeletal conditions affect millions of Americans, often leading to chronic pain and reduced quality of life. This partnership focuses on delivering a patient-centered approach that prioritizes holistic care and early intervention to help members return to their daily lives faster and healthier.“At Vori Health, patient-centered care is key to improving musculoskeletal outcomes. By treating the whole person-not just symptoms-we deliver results that truly change lives,” said Ryan Grant, MD, Vori Health co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.This collaboration unites Boon-Chapman's extensive care navigation expertise with Vori Health's innovative, physician-led Center of Excellence for non-operative MSK care. By integrating strengths, the partnership simplifies treatment access and enhances the member experience. Vori's physician-led approach emphasizes early diagnosis, evidence-based treatments, and coordinated care, ensuring members receive the right care at the right time.Through this partnership, Boon-Chapman members will benefit from:.Immediate Access: Fast connections to physician-led care teams for timely intervention..Personalized Care: Customized treatment plans addressing individual needs..Comprehensive Support: Holistic care considering physical, emotional, and social aspects of health."Our members deserve more than one-size-fits-all care-they deserve solutions as unique as their health journeys," said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman. "That's why we're teaming up with Vori Health-to bring expert, personalized musculoskeletal care directly to the people who need it most. It's a smarter, more accessible way to support whole-person health."About Boon-Chapman:Since 1961, Boon-Chapman has been at the forefront of the industry, setting the standard for innovation in claims administration, cost-containment, and medical management. Based in Austin, TX, the company leverage advanced technology and a client-first approach to deliver top-tier solutions and exceptional care nationwide.About Vori Health:Vori Health is a leading nationwide specialty medical practice redefining care for back and joint pain. Through physician-led teams and a seamless hybrid network of virtual and in-person services, Vori Health ensures patients receive high-quality, convenient care that minimizes unnecessary surgeries, accelerates recovery, and reduces costs. Learn more at .

