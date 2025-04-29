Dr. David Samadi Shares Key Strategies To Combat Post-Treatment Fatigue In Men Recovering From Prostate Cancer

Recovery from prostate cancer isn't just about survival-it's about reclaiming your strength, your calm, and your peace of mind. Fighting fatigue starts with giving yourself permission to rest.

Unlike everyday tiredness, post-treatment fatigue can feel overwhelming, affecting your ability to work, exercise, and enjoy daily activities. The good news? Understanding why it happens and taking the proper steps can help you regain energy and improve y

Leading NYC Urologist Dr. David Samadi Offers Valuable Advice to Help Men Overcome Fatigue After Prostate Cancer Treatment

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned urologic oncologist Dr. David Samadi is shedding light on one of the most underrecognized side effects of prostate cancer treatment: lingering, post-treatment fatigue. Often overlooked in follow-up care, this persistent exhaustion can severely impact a man's ability to return to work, maintain relationships, or enjoy life after cancer.“Fatigue after prostate cancer treatment is not simply about feeling tired-it's a real and serious issue that affects a man's quality of life. Understanding why it happens is the first step to getting your energy back.” said Dr. Samadi, Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island and the author of“Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery.”The Complex Causes Behind Post-Treatment FatigueDr. Samadi explains that this type of fatigue stems from multiple sources, including the aftereffects of hormone therapy, radiation, and chemotherapy. Hormonal shifts-particularly from androgen deprivation therapy-can lower testosterone, leading to muscle loss, weakness, and exhaustion. Additional culprits include anemia, emotional stress, poor sleep, and decreased physical activity.“Men who go through prostate cancer treatment often experience a perfect storm of physical and psychological challenges that leave them drained,” said Dr. Samadi.“But this doesn't have to be permanent.”A Multi-Pronged Approach to RecoveryDr. Samadi encourages men to take actionable steps to regain energy-starting with movement.“It may seem counterintuitive, but light exercise is one of the most effective tools to fight fatigue,” he said.“Even short walks, resistance training, or gentle stretching can rebuild stamina and improve mood.”Nutrition also plays a pivotal role. Dr. Samadi recommends a diet rich in lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and colorful fruits and vegetables.“What a man eats fuels his recovery. The right foods provide the nutrients and energy needed to rebuild strength.”Equally important is improving sleep hygiene and managing stress. According to Dr. Samadi, nighttime disruptions-such as frequent urination or anxiety-can rob men of restorative rest.“Stick to a sleep schedule, avoid screens before bed, and limit evening fluids. Sleep is medicine,” he noted.Mental health is another critical factor. Dr. Samadi encourages men to seek out support networks, talk therapy, or even mindfulness practices.“This is not just about the body-it's about the mind, too,” he said.When to Seek Medical GuidanceFor men experiencing persistent fatigue despite lifestyle changes, Dr. Samadi emphasizes the importance of consulting a physician.“Sometimes there are underlying issues such as anemia or thyroid dysfunction that need to be ruled out,” he said.“There may also be medication adjustments that can help.”Hope and Strength After TreatmentDr. Samadi's message is clear: post-treatment fatigue may be common, but it doesn't have to be permanent.“Recovery is a journey, but men need to know they are not alone,” he said.“With the right strategies, it's absolutely possible to restore energy and reclaim strength. Men deserve to feel like themselves again-and they can.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, and Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Treatment, Diagnosis, and Recovery, both available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

