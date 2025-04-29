403
Japan Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Nuclear Disarmament
(MENAFN) Japan reiterated its commitment to working with global partners to promote nuclear disarmament during a speech on Monday.
"The cry that the tragedies of nuclear weapons must never be repeated and the call for achieving a 'world without nuclear weapons' are now louder than ever," remarked Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in a statement shared by the Foreign Ministry, delivered at the United Nations in New York.
Iwaya, addressing the General Debate of the Third Session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), emphasized that the NPT framework must reflect the genuine desires of people worldwide.
"It is our shared responsibility and moral imperative to find common ground, step by step, among states parties," he urged, calling for nations to "cherish and exercise the spirit of dialogue and collaboration" to propel the process forward into the coming year.
The 2022 review conference had ended in stalemate after Russia rejected the final draft.
