403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IP Bazzaar Successfully Hosted The Fourth Edition Of Its Flagship Event, IP League 4.0 On World IP Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 29, 2025: IP Bazzaar, a leading platform for intellectual property (IP) commercialization, successfully hosted the fourth edition of its flagship event, IP League 4.0, on World IP Day. Dedicated to nurturing an investment ecosystem around IP-driven startups and innovations, the event marked a significant stride in strengthening India's journey towards an innovation-led economy.
IP League 4.0 served as a strategic investment platform, where eight carefully selected startups - each at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5.0 or higher - showcased their IP-driven innovations. These startups presented to a distinguished panel of 12–15 leading venture capitalists and angel investors, demonstrating how intellectual property enhances their scalability, defensibility, and market potential.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Lalit Ambastha, Co-Founder of IP Bazzaar, remarked, "IP League is not just a pitching event; it is a movement to prioritize intellectual property as the foundation of business value."
In addition to the startup presentations, two high-impact panel discussions were hosted, focusing on the evolving landscape of IP-focused investments in India. These panels brought together eminent investors, industrialists, IP attorneys, and innovation leaders to deliberate on the critical role of IP in shaping investment decisions and driving sustainable economic growth.
Esteemed Panellists included:
AVM Rajiva Ranjan (Retd), Ex-Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Mr. Vinod Sood, MD, Hughes Systique, Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network, Ms. Shruthi Kaushik, IP Attorney & Strategist, Patentwire, Mr. Salman Waris, Managing Partner, TechLegis, Ms. Neha Lakhwara, CEO, Agility Ventures, Mr. KP Panpaiboon, Open Innovation Specialist, IPACE International, Thailand.
Distinguished Jury Members comprised:
Senior investors, IP strategists, industry experts, and venture builders who evaluated the startup presentations based on the strength of their IP portfolios, business models, and commercialisation readiness.
During the event, Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network, emphasized: "It is high time to focus on deep tech investment. India has the potential to drive innovation not just nationally, but globally."
Mr. Vinod Sood, Managing Director of Hughes Systique, highlighted: "Indian industries are evolving from convenience-based models to deep tech innovation. We are fully committed to nurturing this transition."
Additionally, AVM Rajiva Ranjan (Retd), Ex-Assistant Chief of Defence Staff, shared: "Even the Defence sector is eager to collaborate with the civil sector to generate, upgrade, and deploy technologies under the Make in India initiative."
Participating Investors included:
Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network, Ms. Chahat Aggarwal, Venture Partner, aSquare Capital, Mr. Aditya Malhotra, Investment Professional, YourNest Venture Capital, Mr. Amit Singal, Partner, Fluid Ventures, Mr. Anil Taneja, Operating Partner, Elev8 Capital, Ms. Neha Lakhwara, Co-Founder & CEO, Agility Ventures, Mr. Leroy C Jackson, CEO, Global Green, Mr. Rishabh Raj, Senior Analyst, Unicorn India Ventures, Mr. Addison Appu, Partner, Thinkuvate, Ms. Bhakti Kumar, Angel Investor, Mr. Utkarsh Singh, Investment Manager, Argan Global, Mr. Pratik Bose, Co-Founder, Argan Global, Dr. Shyam Vangala, Angel Investor, Mr. Akhil Lukose, Investment Associate, Dallas Venture Capital, Ms. Varshnaya Dutt, Investment Associate, Dallas Venture Capital
The event witnessed enthusiastic investor engagement, and IP Bazzaar, along with participating startups, received strong mandates to move towards finalizing strategic deals - marking a significant step toward translating innovation into tangible economic impact.
IP League 4.0 reinforced the necessity for Indian startups and investors to recognize intellectual property as a critical enabler of sustainable competitive advantage, market differentiation, and long-term valuation.
Panel Discussion during IP League 4.0. From left to right: Naveen Coomar, President, RIPA; Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, IAN; Vinod Sood, Co-Founder & MD, Hughes Systique Corporation; and KP Panpaiboon, Open-Innovation Specialist, IPACE International, Thailand
IP League 4.0 served as a strategic investment platform, where eight carefully selected startups - each at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5.0 or higher - showcased their IP-driven innovations. These startups presented to a distinguished panel of 12–15 leading venture capitalists and angel investors, demonstrating how intellectual property enhances their scalability, defensibility, and market potential.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Lalit Ambastha, Co-Founder of IP Bazzaar, remarked, "IP League is not just a pitching event; it is a movement to prioritize intellectual property as the foundation of business value."
In addition to the startup presentations, two high-impact panel discussions were hosted, focusing on the evolving landscape of IP-focused investments in India. These panels brought together eminent investors, industrialists, IP attorneys, and innovation leaders to deliberate on the critical role of IP in shaping investment decisions and driving sustainable economic growth.
Esteemed Panellists included:
AVM Rajiva Ranjan (Retd), Ex-Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Mr. Vinod Sood, MD, Hughes Systique, Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network, Ms. Shruthi Kaushik, IP Attorney & Strategist, Patentwire, Mr. Salman Waris, Managing Partner, TechLegis, Ms. Neha Lakhwara, CEO, Agility Ventures, Mr. KP Panpaiboon, Open Innovation Specialist, IPACE International, Thailand.
Distinguished Jury Members comprised:
Senior investors, IP strategists, industry experts, and venture builders who evaluated the startup presentations based on the strength of their IP portfolios, business models, and commercialisation readiness.
During the event, Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network, emphasized: "It is high time to focus on deep tech investment. India has the potential to drive innovation not just nationally, but globally."
Mr. Vinod Sood, Managing Director of Hughes Systique, highlighted: "Indian industries are evolving from convenience-based models to deep tech innovation. We are fully committed to nurturing this transition."
Additionally, AVM Rajiva Ranjan (Retd), Ex-Assistant Chief of Defence Staff, shared: "Even the Defence sector is eager to collaborate with the civil sector to generate, upgrade, and deploy technologies under the Make in India initiative."
Participating Investors included:
Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network, Ms. Chahat Aggarwal, Venture Partner, aSquare Capital, Mr. Aditya Malhotra, Investment Professional, YourNest Venture Capital, Mr. Amit Singal, Partner, Fluid Ventures, Mr. Anil Taneja, Operating Partner, Elev8 Capital, Ms. Neha Lakhwara, Co-Founder & CEO, Agility Ventures, Mr. Leroy C Jackson, CEO, Global Green, Mr. Rishabh Raj, Senior Analyst, Unicorn India Ventures, Mr. Addison Appu, Partner, Thinkuvate, Ms. Bhakti Kumar, Angel Investor, Mr. Utkarsh Singh, Investment Manager, Argan Global, Mr. Pratik Bose, Co-Founder, Argan Global, Dr. Shyam Vangala, Angel Investor, Mr. Akhil Lukose, Investment Associate, Dallas Venture Capital, Ms. Varshnaya Dutt, Investment Associate, Dallas Venture Capital
The event witnessed enthusiastic investor engagement, and IP Bazzaar, along with participating startups, received strong mandates to move towards finalizing strategic deals - marking a significant step toward translating innovation into tangible economic impact.
IP League 4.0 reinforced the necessity for Indian startups and investors to recognize intellectual property as a critical enabler of sustainable competitive advantage, market differentiation, and long-term valuation.
Panel Discussion during IP League 4.0. From left to right: Naveen Coomar, President, RIPA; Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, IAN; Vinod Sood, Co-Founder & MD, Hughes Systique Corporation; and KP Panpaiboon, Open-Innovation Specialist, IPACE International, Thailand
User :- Yogesh Kaushik
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment