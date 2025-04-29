Ceva, Inc. To Participate At Upcoming Investor Events

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that the Ceva management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events and conferences:

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: May 13-14, 2025

Location: Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA.

Ceva is scheduled to present on Wednesday 14th May 2025 at 4:20 PM Eastern.

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative.

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Israeli Conference

Date: May 18, 2025

Location: David Intercontinental hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

Stifel Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Date: June 3-4, 2025

Location: The InterContinental Boston, in Boston, MA.

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Stifel representative.

Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit – The Age of AI

Date: June 10, 2025

Location: Virtual.

Ceva is scheduled to present on Tuesday 10th June 2025 at 8:00 AM Eastern.

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Rosenblatt representative.

15th Annual ROTH London Conference

Date: June 24-25, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Park Lane in London, U.K.

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your ROTH representative.

Northland Growth Conference 2025

Date: June 25, 2025

Location: Virtual

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Northland representative.

Where available, a webcast link to Ceva's presentations will be posted on the investors section of the Ceva website at . Ceva's participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

