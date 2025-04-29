Towercom Announces Leadership Appointments Mourns Loss Of Chris Colton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerCom, a leading developer of cell towers for over 30 years, is excited to announce key leadership changes to drive its continued growth and success. The company has promoted George Davis to Chief Executive Officer, Matt Richard to Chief Financial Officer, Chip Bulloch to Senior Vice President in the East and hired John Stevens as Regional Vice President in the West, effective April 21, 2025.

George Davis, previously COO, has been a driving force behind the successful growth of TowerCom. With nearly 30 years of experience in tower development, including 22 at TowerCom, Davis is poised to lead the company toward its ambitious goals with a clear vision and proven leadership.

Matt Richard, formerly Vice President of Finance at TowerCom, has played a critical role in strengthening financial performance and working to develop relationships with capital partners. He brings deep financial expertise to ensure TowerCom maintains its strong fiscal foundation while pursuing new opportunities.

Chip Bulloch will oversee new tower development, leasing and growth initiatives across the Eastern US, bringing deep regional knowledge and extensive tower development expertise to the forefront. Mr. Bulloch is well-equipped with over 14 years at TowerCom as well as being a veteran of the tower industry.

Joining the leadership team, John Stevens has been appointed as Vice President – Western Region, bringing 29 years of experience in digital communication infrastructure. Previously with Boingo, Dish and Mobilitie, Stevens will oversee all TowerCom operations and development in the Western US.

While we are excited for the leadership and perspective John brings to this role, we also recognize the deep loss our organization experienced with the unexpected passing of Chris Colton last month. Chris was not only a valued colleague but a cherished friend to many, and his contributions to TowerCom will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.

"These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to building a dynamic and forward-thinking team," said Rad Lovett, Founder and Chairman of TowerCom. "With George, Matt, Chip and John in these pivotal roles, TowerCom is well-positioned for sustained growth and innovation."

About TowerCom

TowerCom is a leading developer of cell towers in the US. Founded in 1996, the company serves its wireless clients with a commitment to providing mission critical, cost-effective infrastructure to fit the needs of the wireless industry.

SOURCE TowerCom

