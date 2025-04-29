Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Eye Expansion Of Air Connectivity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The prospects for enhancing air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were thoroughly discussed during a high-level meeting in Baku, Azernews reports.

The discussions took place between the President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Samir Rzayev, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of increasing passenger traffic and further strengthening partnerships in the aviation sector. It was noted that closer cooperation would contribute positively to the growth of tourism and economic relations between the two countries.

In this context, it was highlighted that 94,300 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Azerbaijan last year-a clear indicator of growing bilateral cooperation and mutual interest.

Currently, AZAL operates flights on the Baku–Dammam–Baku route twice a week (Mondays and Fridays), and on the Baku–Riyadh route three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays).

The meeting reaffirmed the strengthening of Azerbaijan–Saudi Arabia air relations and the expansion of mutual cooperation.