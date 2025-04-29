403
Israeli Forces Arrest 22 Palestinians In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 29 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 22 Palestinians between Monday evening and Tuesday morning across the West Bank, including four women, a journalist, and former detainees.
According to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Commission for Detainees' Affairs, most arrests took place in Jenin, where the Israeli military has been conducting operations for around 100 days.
The statement added that since the start of the military operation in Jenin and its refugee camp, over 600 arrests have been made, and in Tulkarm another ongoing operation has continued for over three months, 260 arrests have been recorded.
Other arrests occurred in Nablus, Bethlehem, and Ramallah, often accompanied by interrogations.
Separately, the Prisoners Club warned of the deteriorating health of 65-year-old detainee Ata Abu Rmeileh, who suffers from severe heart muscle weakness.
Detained on November 7, 2023, Abu Rmeileh, the Fatah Secretary in Jenin, has reportedly been mistreated and urgently needs surgery. (end)
nk
