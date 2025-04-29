403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese PM Affirms Importance Of Trilateral Security Coop. With Philippines, US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPOR, April 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed on Tuesday the importance of trilateral security cooperation between Japan, Philippines, and the US to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as he began his two-day official visit to the Philippines.
According to an article published by the Manila Bulletin newspaper, Ishiba stated that with the regional security environment becoming increasingly severe, the alliance with the US, a common partner for both Tokyo and Manila, has grown ever more vital.
He added that trilateral cooperation has achieved tangible progress in key areas, including maritime security, countering economic coercion, and enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure.
The Japanese Prime Minister affirmed his country's commitment to maintaining and accelerating this momentum through joint efforts aimed at realizing a rules-based Indo-Pacific. "In this context, I seek through this visit to further develop and strengthen the special relationship between Japan and the Philippines," he said.
Ishiba noted that under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos, bilateral ties between Tokyo and Manila have advanced significantly in recent years, in addition to multilateral security cooperation involving the US.
He pointed out that the two countries are set to mark the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year.
He also mentioned that Japan and the Philippines are working toward the conclusion of a reciprocal access agreement, and that Japan is advancing multidimensional security and maritime cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.
This includes the delivery of air surveillance radars, provision of coastal monitoring systems, maritime safety capacity-building, and a series of joint exercises, including maritime cooperation activities with the Philippines and other partners.
As the Philippines' largest donor, Japan has contributed to the country's economic growth and reduction of social disparities, Ishiba said.
He referred to Japan's role in major infrastructure projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway, as well as socio-economic assistance in the Mindanao region in southern Philippines.
He underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in disaster risk reduction, particularly in flood control and early warning systems, drawing on Japan's expertise in the field.
He also called for expanded collaboration on climate change and energy, with a focus on sustainable development and capacity-building.
Prime Minister Ishiba arrived in the Philippines earlier Tuesday from Vietnam, concluding his Asian tour.
During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Marcos to exchange views on regional and global developments, and explore new pathways toward peace and stability within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two nations.
The two leaders are also expected to address the proposed intelligence-sharing agreement known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), amid heightened regional tensions with China. (end)
aab
According to an article published by the Manila Bulletin newspaper, Ishiba stated that with the regional security environment becoming increasingly severe, the alliance with the US, a common partner for both Tokyo and Manila, has grown ever more vital.
He added that trilateral cooperation has achieved tangible progress in key areas, including maritime security, countering economic coercion, and enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure.
The Japanese Prime Minister affirmed his country's commitment to maintaining and accelerating this momentum through joint efforts aimed at realizing a rules-based Indo-Pacific. "In this context, I seek through this visit to further develop and strengthen the special relationship between Japan and the Philippines," he said.
Ishiba noted that under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos, bilateral ties between Tokyo and Manila have advanced significantly in recent years, in addition to multilateral security cooperation involving the US.
He pointed out that the two countries are set to mark the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year.
He also mentioned that Japan and the Philippines are working toward the conclusion of a reciprocal access agreement, and that Japan is advancing multidimensional security and maritime cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.
This includes the delivery of air surveillance radars, provision of coastal monitoring systems, maritime safety capacity-building, and a series of joint exercises, including maritime cooperation activities with the Philippines and other partners.
As the Philippines' largest donor, Japan has contributed to the country's economic growth and reduction of social disparities, Ishiba said.
He referred to Japan's role in major infrastructure projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway, as well as socio-economic assistance in the Mindanao region in southern Philippines.
He underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in disaster risk reduction, particularly in flood control and early warning systems, drawing on Japan's expertise in the field.
He also called for expanded collaboration on climate change and energy, with a focus on sustainable development and capacity-building.
Prime Minister Ishiba arrived in the Philippines earlier Tuesday from Vietnam, concluding his Asian tour.
During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Marcos to exchange views on regional and global developments, and explore new pathways toward peace and stability within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two nations.
The two leaders are also expected to address the proposed intelligence-sharing agreement known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), amid heightened regional tensions with China. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment