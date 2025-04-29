Driving Impact Through Responsibility: Wuxi Biologics Releases 2024 Sustainability Report



HONG KONG, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the company's steadfast commitment to and significant advancements in driving sustainable development.

Unleashing the power of its unique CRDMO business model, technology strength and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics has successfully continued to execute its "Follow and Win the Molecule" strategies, while maintaining vigorous momentum and making notable sustainability achievements in 2024.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee , commented, "At WuXi Biologics, we believe that long-term business success is inseparable from our responsibility to people, society and the planet. With sustainability as the enduring cornerstone of business growth, we keep empowering our global clients with advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions, and driving environmental transformation of the biopharmaceutical industry."

Enhancing Governance Transparency and Effectiveness

Guided by a comprehensive sustainability strategy, the company has established strong corporate governance mechanisms and processes. It sets goals according to a science-based and measurable ESG target matrix - aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) - and subsequently develops refined roadmaps, and tracks progress for continuous improvement.

WuXi Biologics is fully committed to maintaining transparent dialogues and building strong connections with all stakeholders. As an active participant of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), it firmly upholds PSCI principles in the areas of Ethics, Human Rights and Labor, Health and Safety, Environment, and Management Systems, actively engaging and collaborating with global suppliers to drive best practices and generate positive impacts.

Empowering People and Communities

The company takes great pride in all the accomplishments made by its employees, who are highly dedicated and experienced professionals, representing 53 nationalities with diverse backgrounds. It actively supports the career development of women in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), with 54% of its STEM positions held by female employees, significantly surpassing the industry average.

WuXi Biologics prioritizes community engagement as a catalyst for measurable social value. In 2024, nearly 10,000 employee volunteer hours were logged in local communities around the world. Leveraging company's core competencies to drive the breakthrough treatments that improve patients' outcomes is one of its three pillars of corporate social responsibilities. An important part of that lies in the collaboration with global clients to bring novel treatments to patients with rare diseases. As of 2024, WuXi Biologics is actively supporting 21 integrated rare disease projects.

Accelerating actions for tackling climate change and promoting environmental stewardship

Ensuring the planet's resilience begins with the choices that are made today. WuXi Biologics recognizes that protecting the planet is not just a responsibility but a necessity for future generations. The company has long been dedicated to the perpetuation of good environmental stewardship regarding climate change, resource efficiency, circularity, ecosystem protection, and green innovation. In 2024, the company achieved a 30% intensity reduction of GHG (Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions from the base year 2020, and a 28% intensity reduction of water consumption from the base year 2019.

As part of its drive to advance an eco-friendly transition for the biopharmaceutical industry, WuXi Biologics has actively integrated green concepts into multiple innovative and proprietary technology platforms - including WuXiBodyTM, WuXiUPTM, WuXiUITM, and WuXiDARxTM - and employs environmentally friendly single-use technology (SUT), providing global clients with end-to-end green solutions for biologics research, development and manufacturing. The Green CRDMO solution - with an up to 80% reduction in product carbon footprint - was selected by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) for inclusion in its 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection.

To drive continuous improvement for operational excellence, the WuXi Biologics Business System (WBS) utilizes a Lean Management philosophy and integrates it with ESG initiatives. Over 90% of completed Kaizen projects in 2024 achieved ESG benefits, including reductions in carbon emission, water consumption and waste generation.

Global Impact, Shared Future

WuXi Biologics' steadfastness in promoting sustainable development has earned widespread recognition. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating, awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), named to CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded A- CDP Climate Change leadership-level score for two consecutive years; named as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

Dr. Chris Chen commented, "Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we will continue to have sustainability serve as the cornerstone of our innovation, operations, and growth. By implementation of our new CRDMO+ strategy-with key pillars of Client+, Global+, Innovation+, and Agility+ - WuXi Biologics will contribute to accelerating the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and enable global clients to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide, delivering value and shared success to all of our stakeholders for a healthier future."

Download 2024 Sustainability Report



About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: .

