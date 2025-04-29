4 Must-See Flower Spots In Shaanxi In Spring

XI'AN, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: As the China's Golden Week approaches, it's the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the beauty of spring. This year, we've chosen four amazing flower spots in Shaanxi that offer a mix of stunning flowers and rich history.

Peonies in Shaoyao Valley, Pingli County, Ankang

Azaleas on Mount Taibai in Baoji

Rapeseed flowers in Yuanjia Village, Xianyang

Tulips in Xingqing Park, Xi'an

Let's take a look at what makes each place special:

Peonies in Shaoyao Valley, Ankang

In late spring, the Shaoyao Valley in Pingli County turns into a huge sea of blooming peonies. Colorful and full of life, the flowers cover the valley with layers of petals that look like a fairytale scene.

When the wind blows, the flowers gently sway, and their sweet scent fills the air. Many visitors come to walk among the flowers, take photos, and enjoy the peaceful beauty.

Azaleas on Mount Taibai, Baoji

From late spring to early summer, Mount Taibai is covered with bright azaleas. Some look like stars scattered across the mountains; others stretch out like colorful clouds.

When fog floats through the mountains, the flowers look like they're in a dream. On sunny days, they stand out against the tall peaks, making the mountain look both strong and gentle. It's a truly stunning view.

Rapeseed Flowers in Yuanjia Village, Xianyang

In Yuanjia Village, huge fields of golden rapeseed flowers glow under the spring sun. The yellow flowers spread as far as the eye can see, turning the fields into a golden ocean.

Tulips in Xingqing Park, Xi'an

In Xi'an's Xingqing Park, tulips are in full bloom. They come in many colors-red, pink, yellow, and purple-each one bright and beautiful. The flowers sway softly in the wind, matching perfectly with the park's peaceful, old-style charm.

This Golden Week holiday, take a break and enjoy the flowers of Shaanxi. Whether you like mountain views, peaceful gardens, or fields full of color, you'll find a perfect place to relax and take in the beauty of spring.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

