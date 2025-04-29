Advancing Financial Literacy: Georgia Financial Educators Council Launches And Appoints Advisory Board

Georgia Financial Educators Council launches to advance economic empowerment through financial education.

Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board Members - United in advancing financial literacy and strengthening communities across the state.

- Vince Shorb, NFEC, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Councilis proud to announce the launch of its Georgia chapter, the Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC). The GFEC is committed to promoting economic empowerment initiatives across the Peach State, with the goal of creating meaningful, sustainable, and scalable improvements to individual and community financial well-being.The GFEC was launched to help address financial challenges that many Georgia residents face, including high rates of housing insecurity. According to data from the Pew Research Center, as of 2024, between 30% and 39.9% of Georgians were experiencing housing hardship, defined as spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs.The Georgia Financial Educators Council's objectives are organized around three pillars: 1) make high-quality financial education resources widely available to Georgians using sustainable models; 2) gather support and raise awareness about the importance of financial education to build economic empowerment; and 3) build strong collaborative relationships to deploy and maintain financial education programming at the community level.Unfortunately, financial literacy standards in Georgia schools are failing students. The state received an“F” grade from the National Financial Educators Council, scoring just 8.3 out of 100. The GFEC plans to directly address Georgia's financial wellness challenges, using these key data points to guide its efforts.The GFEC has assembled a distinguished Advisory Board to provide professional expertise and guidance. Board members play a key role in supporting the council's leadership and mission to achieve broad social impact. Current Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:-Dr. Kamilah Williams is a professor of economics with nearly two decades of experience in higher education and government. She holds a Ph.D. in Financial Economics from the University of Delaware and is a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI). Dr. Williams is a passionate advocate for financial literacy across all age groups.-Tina Browning, owner of T.E.A. Financial and retired regional bank officer, is an NFEC Certified Financial Education Instructor and active personal finance speaker. She also serves as Business Development Manager for the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, promoting financial literacy and economic development in her region.-Dr. Brenda Oldham, financial literacy expert and author of Grandma Piggy Bank Money Saving Tips, leads community-based workshops titled Get Your Financial House in Order. Her work focuses on bridging financial education gaps in underserved and underrepresented communities.-K. Alexandra Escobar, founder of her own bookkeeping firm, specializes in supporting small businesses and underserved communities. Her personal journey fuels her mission to provide accessible financial education and personalized business support.-Ronke Adetoba Adeyemi, Chief Education Officer of MYFIsavvy, combines her engineering background with a passion for teaching. A published author and financial advocate, she designs engaging, accessible financial education tools for both adults and youth.-Joshua Bunkley, founder of Bunkley Financial, focuses on financial coaching for young leaders and couples. Driven by personal experience, he aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to make sound financial decisions.-Obioha Okereke, founder of College Money Habits, is a financial wellness educator and content creator with a background in finance and consulting. He is committed to helping students and young adults build strong financial foundations.-Reginald V. Bennett is an experienced leader in analytics and business intelligence with a track record of guiding strategic initiatives across organizations. He brings strong mentorship and project leadership skills to the board and is a passionate advocate for expanding access to financial education.-Penny Rolle, a veteran in the financial services industry with a degree in Organizational Leadership from Mercer University, brings over 20 years of experience in financial operations and process improvement. She is passionate about helping families gain financial independence through education and planning.-Jervis B. Hough brings over 20 years of experience in financial services, with a strong background in compliance, operations, and education. Hough currently leads Taurus Compliance Consulting. He is dedicated to ensuring all Georgia students-regardless of background-have access to high-quality financial education.Together, the GFEC board members will guide initiatives to improve financial education standards, support local implementation, and inspire lasting change across Georgia communities.CEO of the NFEC, Vince Shorb, commented:“We're very excited about launching our Georgia affiliate organization. Establishing this chapter presents an opportunity to reach organizations and individuals across the state with initiatives that promote greater economic empowerment.” He added,“We extend our sincere thanks to our advisory board, patrons, and partners for their guidance in creating programs that make a lasting impact on financial wellness among Georgians.”The GFEC (Georgia Financial Educators Council) represents one of the state-level branches of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET, the top continuing education accrediting body, and a Certified B Corporation. The organization mobilizes a global team of advocates and champions, equipping them with cutting-edge resources and training to raise financial wellness worldwide.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+ +1 702-620-3059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.