Delhi Cabinet Approves Draft Bill To Regulate Fees In 1,677 Private, Government Schools

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the draft bill to regulate fees in private and government schools in the national capital, said chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The bill will apply to all 1,677 private unaided and government-aided schools in the city.

The latest move comes after the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) on April 16 said that it has begun action against unaided private schools for illegally increasing fees, after parents of some children studying at a private school in Dwarka protested outside the gates a recent fee hike by the administration.

'No clear mechanism'

In a press conference on Tuesday, Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government had received numerous complaints from parents regarding misconduct in schools and arbitrary fee hikes. In response, District Magistrates (DMs) were dispatched to inspect the schools, followed by a formal audit.

“We realised there was no clear mechanism to monitor how schools were increasing fees,” multiple reports quoted Rekha Gupta as saying.

Delhi school fee hike protests

On April 8, a group of parents staged a protest outside a private school in Dwarka, opposing a recent fee hike imposed by the administration.

The parents claimed that, since March 20, their children had been subjected to what they described as“library arrest” - being confined to the library - as a means to pressure families into paying the increased fees. One parent alleged that the school was violating their child's right to education and disregarding directives issued by both the district magistrate and the police.

