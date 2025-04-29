K’Taka Police Registers FIR Against Woman Dietitian Over ‘Anti-Hindu’ Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, April 29 (IANS) Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against a woman dietitian for making anti-Hindu and anti-national remarks on the social media platform 'X' in Mangaluru city on Tuesday.

The dietitian, identified as Dr. Atifa Fathima, was working at Highland Hospital. On Sunday, she made the controversial social media posts, which went viral and triggered outrage among social media users.

The development has stirred a major controversy in communally sensitive Mangaluru. In her controversial post, Atifa reportedly wrote,“Help stinky Hindus behind me” and“Am I India - Yes, do I hate India - Yes.”

Her comments, made in the sensitive backdrop of the Pahalgam situation, drew severe criticism for being against the Hindu community and the nation. Following public outrage and strong demands for strict action, the police filed an FIR and questioned her.

Responding swiftly to the controversy, Highland Hospital's management terminated Atifa Fathima. Additionally, Mohammad Aslam, the hospital's HR officer, lodged a formal complaint against her at the Pandeshwar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, Mangaluru police have registered an FIR against Atifa under Sections 196 (1)(a) (promotion of enmity between different groups) and 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming news with intent to create or promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, linguistic, regional, or caste groups) of the BNS.

Reacting to the development, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated on Tuesday:“Two days ago, one post went viral in Mangaluru city. A lady named Atifa, working at Highland Hospital, made some comments on social media which were anti-Hindu and anti-national. Subsequently, we contacted the hospital administration, and based on the complaint, a case was registered against her under different sections of the BNS.”

“She was called for investigation. The mobile phone she used for posting the messages has been seized, and a forensic examination is underway. Further investigation into the case is ongoing,” he added.