The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Organises Creative And Educational Workshops With Young Students As Part Of Its Fiftieth Anniversary Celebrations In Benin

The Representation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Benin, organized on April 11, 12 and 14, 2025 with the technical support of Ateliers Sika, the first phase of creative and educational workshops through the arts at the Collège d'Enseignement Général (CEG) Gbégamey. These workshops, aimed at 30 students aged 11 to 19, are part of the celebration of 50 years of ECOWAS in Benin.

During these three days of training, led by experienced artists from Ateliers Sika, the students explored their artistic talents, reflected on the values of unity, peace and regional integration, and produced inspiring, meaningful and passionate works, which we had the pleasure of discovering at the feedback ceremony.

Through these highly expressive works of strong will, young people have proved that they are the builders of tomorrow's ECOWAS, of a prosperous and united West Africa. They have also done ECOWAS proud, proving that Ambassador Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS Resident Representative, has done well to place his mandate under youth, the hope of tomorrow.

The opening and closing ceremonies were attended by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, the Representative of the Departmental Director of Secondary and Technical Education and Vocational Training, the delegate for the Gbégamey Mifongou neighbourhood in Cotonou's 11th arrondissement, the Director of CEG Gbégamey and the President of the Parents' Association.

