Is Trump's 100-Day Speech The Key To Breaking Bitcoin's Price Range?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As President Trump marks his 100th day in office, many are wondering if his speech will have an impact on the Bitcoin market's current trading range. Bitcoin has been trading within a tight range recently, showing limited volatility.

The President's speeches and tweets have been known to move markets in various sectors, including technology and finance. As such, there is speculation about whether his upcoming speech will have any effect on the price of Bitcoin .

Some experts believe that the current range-bound trading of Bitcoin may be due to market uncertainty surrounding the new administration's policies. Investors may be waiting to see how Trump 's policies will affect the economy before making any significant moves in the cryptocurrency market.

Overall, the Bitcoin market remains cautiously optimistic as it awaits further developments in the political landscape. Traders and investors are advised to closely monitor any announcements or speeches that could potentially impact the market.

