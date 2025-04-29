HYSTER-YALE ANNOUNCES DATES OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND WEBCAST

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY ) announced today it will release its First Quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a webcast with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to discuss the financial results. Access to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website.

To access the webcast, visit approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

About Hyster-Yale, Inc.

Hyster-Yale, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a globally integrated company offering a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. Hyster-Yale's vision is to transform the way the world moves materials from Port to Home and deliver on its customer promises of: (1) thoroughly understanding customer applications and offering optimal solutions that will improve productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, and (2) providing exceptional customer care to create increasing value from initial engagement through the product lifecycle.

The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at .

