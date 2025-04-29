Gigastar Securities Receives Digital Asset Securities ATS Registration To Power Its Upcoming Secondary Market Platform

"We're working to democratize and unlock broader participation in the Creator Economy." - Hazem Dawani, CEO

Post thi

This comes after a 13-month application process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Per SEC , as of May 2024, only 12 Digital Asset Securities ATS firms are approved in the U.S., with 9 currently active.

GigaStar is pioneering a world where a YouTube channel's future revenue is securitized. Investors can currently buy these securities on the GigaStar Market Crowdfunding Portal. With GigaStar Securities LLC registered as a BD and ATS, the company is closer to launching a full trading ecosystem for revenue-sharing securities under Reg CF.**

"We're working to democratize and unlock broader participation in the Creator Economy," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "Our end-to-end investing ecosystem will cater to a new generation of digital asset securities issuers, investors, traders, and market makers."

The GigaStar ecosystem will include GigaStar Securities, which encompasses GigaStar Market , its primary market, GigaStar Portfolio , its revenue-tracking platform for Investors, and the secondary market where Investors will be able to trade digital asset securities purchased in the primary market.**

GigaStar Market , an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal, has so far raised over $4.7M for YouTube Creators from 27 channel offerings, with 22,000+ investor accounts opened on its platform. GigaStar plans to launch its secondary market in early Q4 2025.

**Securities purchased in GigaStar Market must be held 12 months before trading in the secondary market. There is no guarantee of an active or liquid secondary market and investments are subject to market risk and will fluctuate in value.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from thousands of Investors who share in the channel's potential future YouTube revenue while supporting a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market), GigaStar Technologies (dba GigaStar Portfolio), and GigaStar Securities LLC. GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. GigaStar Securities is an SEC-registered Broker-Dealer, member of FINRA & SIPC, and SEC-registered Alternative Trading System ("ATS"), which is a trading system that matches orders for buyers and sellers of securities.

Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee of an active secondary market for any specific security. The content herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy security(ies).

SOURCE GigaStar