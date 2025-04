Mega Matrix Inc. Released Flextv Weekly Highlights (April 21-27): Eight Short Dramas Reflecting Real-World Struggles

Betrayal Heals

Suffering from a rare illness, Emily desperately needs help, but her mother's pleas are repeatedly turned down - until an ordinary man, Logan, steps forward. Once abandoned by his first love Emily after dedicating himself to medicine for her, Logan now faces a choice: can he let go of the past to save her?

Mom's Got Guns

Elite bodyguard Tanya is killed on a mission but unexpectedly reincarnates in an ancient era - as a plump noblewoman. Armed with modern smarts and combat skills, she builds a thriving household and takes charge of her new family's future.

The Sound of Mute-sic

For three years, Sierra sacrificed everything for her deaf boyfriend Caleb, enduring cold indifference. At last, she chooses to reclaim her life of luxury and finds new happiness with Ethan Lancaster, heir to the prestigious Lancaster family.

Taming the Mafia Boss: He's Mine Now!

At a nightclub, Leah accidentally "adopts" a supposed down-on-his-luck nobleman, Allen - unaware he's actually the heir to the powerful Smith Mafia family. A whirlwind of misunderstandings entwines their fates forever.

Last Call for Betrayal

Trapped in a loveless arranged marriage, Vivian's heart breaks when she discovers her husband's betrayal with her best friend. In a reckless act of revenge, she becomes involved with Elliot - unaware he is actually Ethan, a top special forces officer. Amid revenge and emotional turmoil, Vivian slowly opens her heart again.

Royal Heir Breaks My Heart In A Warzone

ER doctor Charlie reunites with her former lover Harry in a war-torn region, but conspiracies and secrets repeatedly tear them apart. In a life-or-death moment, Harry discovers that Charlie's child is his own flesh and blood.

The Billionaire in Uniform

After losing his mother to brutal family infighting, Raymond builds a business empire from scratch. Twenty-five years later, he returns in disguise as a humble security guard, triggering a silent battle over inheritance and power as his ailing patriarch nears death.

Available in 15 languages including English, Japanese, and Korean, FlexTV reaches viewers in over 100 countries and regions. As it continues to innovate and diversify its content offerings, FlexTV remains committed to providing a premium viewing experience for audiences around the world. For more captivating series, visit .

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: .

Key Metrics

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our period active users (PAU), period paying users (PPU), average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per active user (ARPU), and average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per paying user (ARPPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define an active user as a user who has downloaded and opened the FlexTV app at least once. We define a paying user as a user who has registered for a membership or has topped up, provided a method of payment, and is entitled to access FlexTV services (this membership or topping up does not include participation in free trials or other promotional offers extended by FlexTV to new users). We define ARPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each active user in one quarter. We define ARPPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each paying user in one quarter. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that ARPU best reflects our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels: