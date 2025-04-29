Nagarro Announces Preliminary Numbers For FY 2024: Revenue Grows To €972 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Margin To 15.1%
KPI
2024
2023
Estimated growth (preliminary, unaudited)
Revenue
€972.0 million
€912.1 million
6.6% YoY
Gross profit
€295.8 million
N/A
Gross profit
€253.9 million
€235.7 million
7.7% YoY
Gross margin
30.4 %
N/A
Gross margin
26.1 %
25.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA
€146.5 million
€126.1 million
16.2% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.1 %
13.8 %
About Nagarro
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs about 17,700 people in 38 countries. For more information, please visit .
(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX: DE000A3H2200) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN: A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact [email protected] .
