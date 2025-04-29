NTT DATA Business Solutions Joins SAP Apphaus Alliances To Drive Human-Centered Business AI Innovation

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a global leader in SAP consulting, implementation, and managed services, has joined the SAP AppHaus Alliances, which is honouring partners that undertook extensive enablement in SAP AppHaus methodologies. This recognises the success already achieved in the NEXT LEVEL SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and AI program working with SAP customers to unlock business value and accelerate transformation through SAP Business AI, underpinned by SAP's Human-Centered Approach to Innovation.

"This milestone marks a new chapter in how we deliver SAP Business AI – more tailored, more impactful, and more human. By working closely together in SAP AppHaus Alliances, we can create AI solutions that are perfectly aligned with our customers' needs," said Nicolaj Vang Jessen, Chief Consulting Officer, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "Our recent recognition with four prestigious 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards , including in the 'SAP Business AI | Customer Adoption' category, validates our leadership and deep expertise in this field and our commitment to helping businesses turn AI into real value."

As part of this alliance, NTT DATA Business Solutions will run and shape SAP Business AI workshop formats with customers, blending human-centered design and the power of Joule copilot and SAP Business Data Cloud solution. These workshops are designed to help organizations explore AI use cases, prototype solutions, and scale innovation initiatives with impact.

"By joining SAP AppHaus Alliances, we are strengthening our shared mission to help businesses innovate in ways that are effective, reliable, and safe for real people," said Mark Wheeler, Global Head of Product Engineering, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "By combining our extensive SAP expertise with human-centered methodologies, we are equipping our customers to turn AI potential into real business outcomes."

NTT DATA Business Solutions operates in over 30 countries with more than 16,000 employees, supporting clients across industries with end-to-end SAP solutions – from advisory and implementation to application management and cloud services.

Together with SAP AppHaus, NTT DATA Business Solutions is championing a design-led, AI-enabled future where innovation is not only technologically advanced, but also purpose-driven and human-first.

Learn more about SAP AppHaus Alliances:

Discover NTT DATA Business Solutions: nttdata-solutions .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED