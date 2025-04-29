Europe's Online Insurance Market 2025-2030: Insurtech Funding Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detailed Analysis of the Industry and Key Players: Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA SA, Munich RE, Swiss RE AG, Aviva, Zurich Insurance

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Insurance Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Online Insurance Market size is estimated at EUR 116.56 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach EUR 166.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

This report covers the major international players operating in the European online insurance market. In terms of market share, the major traditional players are currently partnering with technological companies to gain competitive advantage in the market studied. However, they face stiff competition from mid-size and smaller insurtech companies, which focus on disrupting the market studied by offering tailored solutions. Some of the major Companies includes Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali, AXA SA, Munich RE among others.

In a business environment that is changing quickly, exploring insurance distribution channels has become more and more important for insurance firms. While the transition to digital has been a natural process for the majority of global companies in recent years, it has not been simple for the insurance sector.

Insurance has always been sold by brokers and agents who know their clients well. It is a trusting relationship, particularly when it comes to life and health insurance. In terms of premiums, more than 99% of life insurance plans are sold in person or through intermediaries. Only the final 1% is sold via other methods, including web aggregators.

Online sales are barely getting started; online sales are prohibited in Bulgaria and are already being partially enforced in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19. Over 80% to 90% of Denmark's sales are made online. Online sales are rising in Estonia. Some businesses only conduct internet sales. Online sales are not seen as a separate channel of distribution in France; they are included with other channels. In Croatia, around 1% of all sales are made online in total. Online sales are possible in Italy and internet sales for cars were 7%. Online sales of non-life products are very widespread in Norway. Online sales in Turkey only account for 2.5% of GWP.

With the growing popularity of price comparison websites among consumers and insurance companies, price comparison website companies are indulging in partnerships and acquisition activities to enrich their market presence and product offerings.

Europe Online Insurance Market Trends



COVID-19 Accelerated Digital Insurance Rising Numbers of Insurtech Funding

