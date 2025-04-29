Eritrea: World Day For Safety And Health Observed

World Day for Safety and Health at Work was observed at the national level today at Red Sea Bottlers Share Company under the theme“Let's Ensure Professional Safety and Health.”

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, said that the day is being observed internationally this year in relation to Artificial Intelligence. Mr. Woldeyesus further stated that at the national level, the day is being observed with a focus on enhancing awareness, promoting understanding, and ensuring the safety and health of workers in the workplace.

Noting that accidents and diseases at the workplace are mostly caused by unsafe activities and conditions, Mr. Woldeyesus said that such incidents lead to considerable human and capital losses, as well as reduced productivity. He also called on all institutions to establish safety and health committees.

Mr. Haile Tesfamicael, a member of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, emphasized the significance of maintaining proper safety and health standards and inspecting workplace conditions. He stated that the measures to be taken for ensuring safety and health at work are clearly outlined in Labor Proclamation No. 118/2001.

During the event, briefings were provided on the importance of establishing safety and health committees in workplaces. Participants also observed the safety and health measures being implemented at Red Sea Bottlers Share Company.

