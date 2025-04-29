403
Football Games For Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following Asian or European continental competitions, South American domestic battles, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Asian Continental Competitions
Brazilian Domestic and Youth Competitions
European Continental Competitions
Argentine Domestic Leagues
Colombian Domestic Leagues
Asian Continental Competitions
8:30 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Ahli Saudi – AFC Champions League (Semifinal)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Domestic and Youth Competitions
3:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Flamengo – Copa do Brasil Sub-17
Channels: Sportv
7:00 PM – Internacional x Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
7:00 PM – Retrô x Fortaleza – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv 3 and Premiere
7:30 PM – Maringá x Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
9:30 PM – Fluminense x Aparecidense – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
9:30 PM – São Paulo x Náutico – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
European Continental Competitions
4:00 PM – Arsenal x PSG – UEFA Champions League (Semifinal, First Leg)
Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX
Argentine Domestic Leagues
7:00 PM – Newell's Old Boys x Huracán – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Colombian Domestic Leagues
9:30 PM – Atlético Nacional x Deportivo Pasto – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports
