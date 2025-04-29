Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-29 06:16:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following Asian or European continental competitions, South American domestic battles, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Asian Continental Competitions

  • 8:30 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Ahli Saudi – AFC Champions League (Semifinal)
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+


Brazilian Domestic and Youth Competitions

  • 3:00 PM – Vasco da Gama x Flamengo – Copa do Brasil Sub-17
    Channels: Sportv
  • 7:00 PM – Internacional x Maracanã – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Retrô x Fortaleza – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv 3 and Premiere
  • 7:30 PM – Maringá x Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM – Fluminense x Aparecidense – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM – São Paulo x Náutico – Copa do Brasil (Third Phase, First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

European Continental Competitions

  • 4:00 PM – Arsenal x PSG – UEFA Champions League (Semifinal, First Leg)
    Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX

Argentine Domestic Leagues

  • 7:00 PM – Newell's Old Boys x Huracán – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Colombian Domestic Leagues

  • 9:30 PM – Atlético Nacional x Deportivo Pasto – Campeonato Colombiano
    Channels: DSports

MENAFN29042025007421016031ID1109485383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search