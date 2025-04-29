403
Lima Lands 2025 Copa Libertadores Final, Eyes Major Economic Boost
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's President Dina Boluarte and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez confirmed on April 28 that Lima will host the 2025 Copa Libertadores final. The match is set for November 29.
The event marks Lima's return as host after the 2019 final, when Flamengo defeated River Plate at the Estadio Monumental. Organizers have not yet named the stadium for the final.
The Monumental, with 80,000 seats, and the National Stadium, with 43,000, both remain options. The announcement followed meetings between Boluarte, Domínguez, and other sports officials at the Government Palace.
Domínguez credited Boluarte 's personal involvement as a key factor in Lima's selection. The final brings significant business potential. Lima's 2019 final generated about $60 million in economic activity.
The 2024 final in Buenos Aires produced $80 million. Organizers expect the 2025 event to match or exceed these figures. Hotels, restaurants, and transport services stand to benefit most.
In 2019, over 40,000 foreign visitors arrived, most from Brazil and Argentina. They spent an average of $760 each, not counting airfare, and many extended their stay to visit other destinations in Peru.
Lima Gears Up for 2025 Copa Libertadores Final
The Copa Libertadores final, South America's top club football event, draws global attention. Broadcasters will air the 2025 match live in 195 countries, reaching a potential audience of five billion.
This exposure could boost Peru's tourism sector and reinforce its image as a reliable host for major events. The government has promised full security and logistical support.
However, Lima currently faces a state of emergency due to security concerns. Organizers must address these issues to ensure a smooth event. The 2025 tournament features 47 teams from 10 South American countries.
The winner will qualify for the 2026 Recopa Sudamericana, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the expanded 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Lima's selection reflects a calculated move by Peru to leverage football for economic gain and international visibility.
The city's track record and government backing helped secure the event. With millions in revenue at stake, local businesses and authorities now prepare for a demanding but lucrative opportunity. All figures and claims in this article reflect only confirmed, factual information from official sources.
