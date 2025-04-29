403
New 30-Year LNG Export License Marks Strategic Shift In Argentina’S Gas Policy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Secretariat of Energy has granted Southern Energy, a consortium including YPF, Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, and Golar LNG, the country's first 30-year permit for free liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
This decision, formalized in April 2025, signals a major shift in Argentina's energy strategy and opens a new chapter for the country's natural gas industry.
The project will install a floating liquefaction vessel in the Gulf of San Matías, Río Negro, with an initial investment of $2.9 billion. Officials expect total investment to reach $7 billion by 2035.
The permit allows exports of up to 11.7 million cubic meters of gas per day, with commercial operations set to begin in mid-2027. The partners are already discussing a second liquefaction unit that could double export capacity in the next decade.
This move comes as Argentina looks to capitalize on the vast gas reserves of Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest shale formations. Vaca Muerta already accounts for half of Argentina's gas production.
The new LNG export infrastructure aims to monetize surplus production, which far exceeds local demand, and to reduce reliance on seasonal imports.
Argentina's LNG Ambitions
The government's Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) underpins the project, offering tax, customs, and legal stability for investments over $200 million.
This framework intends to attract capital and secure long-term commitments, addressing Argentina's history of regulatory and economic volatility. The LNG export authorization process requires firms to demonstrate five-year supply security and maintain regular reporting.
The government can revoke permits for non-compliance but otherwise guarantees stable, non-interruptible exports for three decades. Exporters must also ensure domestic supply remains adequate.
Argentina's LNG projects target Asian and European markets, leveraging lower shipping costs to Asia compared to U.S. Gulf Coast exporters. The country's LNG could appeal to buyers seeking supply diversification and seasonal flexibility.
YPF and Petronas plan additional facilities, with ambitions to reach 25–30 million tonnes per year and annual export revenues of up to $15 billion. Despite the promise, challenges remain. Argentina must secure financing, complete complex engineering, and navigate global LNG market shifts.
Yet, by betting on LNG, Argentina aims to turn its natural gas surplus into stable foreign revenue and reshape its trade balance. The government and industry now face the task of delivering on this ambitious bet.
All figures and claims in this article are based strictly on official statements, regulatory documents, and industry disclosures.
