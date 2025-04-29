403
Mexico Expands Global Reach As U.S. Reliance Faces New Tests
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's export sector posted a 4% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2025, according to official data from the national statistics agency INEGI.
Export revenues reached $149.25 billion between January and March, setting a record for the period. March alone saw exports rise 9.6% to $55.52 billion, the highest ever for that month.
Manufactured goods drove this growth, accounting for 88% of total shipments. Non-oil exports rose 9.7% in March, with machinery and equipment for industry up 50.2%. Mining exports surged 34.1%, while automotive exports increased 6.2%.
Oil exports, however, declined 21.9% year-on-year in the quarter, continuing a downward trend. The United States remains Mexico's primary trading partner, absorbing 72% of Mexican exports.
In the first quarter, shipments to the U.S. grew 9%, despite new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration in March. Companies accelerated shipments in anticipation of these tariffs, contributing to the export surge.
Imports also increased, reaching $148.15 billion in the first quarter, up 1.3% year-on-year. Non-oil imports rose 8%, led by intermediate goods for production, which climbed 9.7%.
Mexico's Trade Surplus Signals Resilience
However, capital goods imports fell 1.3%, and consumer goods declined 1.2%, hinting at cautious domestic investment. Mexico recorded a trade surplus of $1.09 billion for the quarter, reversing an $8.21 billion deficit from the previous year.
March alone saw a surplus of $3.44 billion, the largest in over two years. This surplus reflects Mexico 's ability to adapt to shifting trade policies and maintain competitiveness in global manufacturing value chains.
Mexico's trade profile has evolved over decades of liberalization, with trade now representing nearly 80% of GDP. The country's broad network of free trade agreements supports access to major markets, but its export base remains heavily tied to the U.S.
While the export surge highlights resilience, it also exposes vulnerabilities. Mexico's dependence on U.S. demand and exposure to tariff risks create uncertainty.
As global supply chains shift and trade policies tighten, Mexico's ability to diversify partners and sustain investment will shape its future trade performance. All figures and claims in this article are based on official data and factual reporting.
