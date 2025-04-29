Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China News: 22 Dead, 3 Injured After Restaurant Fire In Liaoning Province

2025-04-29 06:16:22
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 22 deaths and 3 injuries have been reported following a restaurant fire in Liaoyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province on Tuesday.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

