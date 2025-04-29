Regrid Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Roadway ROW Polygon Data And Fills Critical Land Gap

DETROIT, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid, a leading provider of nationwide land parcel data solutions, announced the launch of Regrid Roadway ROW Polygon Data, the first nationwide planning-grade dataset to deliver polygonal insights into roadway right-of ways (ROW), inclusive of railroads, across the United States. The groundbreaking new product fills a critical data gap in the industry by delivering insights into the full extent of the roadways area, going beyond buffered street lines, and allowing organizations to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions about land and infrastructure projects.

Unlike traditional linework or incomplete public data, Regrid's Roadway ROW Polygons offer a spatial layer of planning-ready geometries that clearly identify the land occupied by road and rail corridors. These often-overlooked areas are essential to understanding how parcels interact within spaces between them, and are now available for the first time in a consistent format across all 50 states.

"Raise your hand if you live on a parcel. Now again if you live on a road. OK, good, that's everyone," said Regrid CEO, Jerry Paffendorf. "Roads are the original social networks that connect communities across the country. There's a tremendous amount of untapped potential in the roadway right-of-way if we start to see it in the wider context of land and property – everything from trees and bike lanes, to energy and information transmission."

Designed to complement Regrid's industry-leading 100% United States land parcel coverage map, the Roadway ROW dataset enables users to understand the full spatial fabric of land, revealing how parcels and public rights-of-way intersect. This polygon dataset is a key tool for driving more informed decisions and development, such as managing highway improvements, planning renewable installations, or modernizing the grid.

The Regrid Roadway ROW dataset delivers fully queryable and GIS-ready data, allowing organizations to streamline feasibility studies, prioritize projects, and reduce the need for time-consuming fieldwork in a way that wasn't possible before today. By surfacing potential issues and complexities in advance, it supports faster planning cycles and helps users avoid costly surprises.

This release marks a significant milestone in Regrid's mission to build a comprehensive, accessible, and complete picture of land in the United States. With the addition of the Roadway ROW dataset, customers can now achieve an even deeper understanding of how land is structured, owned, and used - going beyond parcels - to gain true geographic clarity.

For more information on Regrid's Roadway ROW Polygon Data, visit regrid/roadway .

Contact Information:

Jerry Paffendorf

CEO & Co-Founder, Regrid

[email protected]

About Regrid

Regrid is the leading property data and location intelligence company focused on parcel data solutions. Regrid serves an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale, including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid

SOURCE Regrid

