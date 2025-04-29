Choozle Announces Transition To Fully Remote Workforce, Enhancing Agility And Client Alignment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With agency and brand partners located across the U.S. and beyond, shifting to a fully remote model enables Choozle to recruit top-tier talent from anywhere, strengthen in-market relationships, and remain nimble in today's evolving media landscape. The change builds on years of adapting internal processes to support distributed work, including virtual collaboration and performance-focused alignment.

"Our move to fully remote is a reflection of who we are and how we work best," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle. "We prioritize outcomes over office space, and we know that the best people don't all live in one ZIP code. This shift allows us to stay agile, attract the best talent in the industry, and build a culture that rewards results and accountability."

To support this transition, Choozle has formalized a set of systems and practices designed to ensure clarity, connectivity, and productivity across its remote teams. These include quarterly performance syncs, virtual all-hands meetings, and daily collaboration through tools like Google Meet and Slack. The approach empowers employees to work when and how they are most effective, while ensuring consistent focus on company and client outcomes.

The fully remote model also brings Choozle closer to its clients. By removing geographic constraints, the company can establish more direct relationships with stakeholders in key markets and maintain the flexibility to support in-person engagement when appropriate. This evolution positions Choozle to deliver smarter service and strategic guidance in the moments that matter most.

"This decision is about building a company that reflects the future of work and the future of marketing," Woods added. "By embracing remote work fully, we're strengthening our ability to serve clients with greater speed, perspective, and connection. We're creating a structure that makes us more competitive and more resilient."

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools, including a demand-side platform, data management platform, and smart tag management, all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle .

